Sports oriented live streaming service fuboTV appears to have kicked a goal today with the announcement that it has a deal with CBS to offer the No. 1 broadcast network, The CW, CBS Sports Network, Pop, and online news service CBSN.

The networks will be on the $35 a month Fubo Premier platform. Showtime’s east and west coast feeds will be available for an additional monthly fee, not yet disclosed.

The deal raises fuboTV’s line up to more than 60 channels including seven of the eight most popular broadcast networks (ABC is not there) and 35 sports services.

FuboTV “is proving every day that it can compete in the big leagues,” says CBS Television Networks Distribution President Ray Hopkins. “As these new [streaming] players continue to come on the scene, it’s the must-have content that will thrive, and fuboTV clearly understands the value we bring to their service.”

CBS’ live broadcasts — including Thursday Night Football — will be available to local viewers of CBS-owned stations, and are available right away. CW broadcasts also will come from CBS-owned stations and will be available in early July.

(Offerings also will include CBS-owned independent stations in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, plus its MyNetwork affiliates in Boston and Miami.)

Independently owned CBS and CW affiliates will “have the opportunity to participate,” the companies add.

CBS’ cable network and on-line services also will be live. In addition, “much of their programming” will be available on demand.

Showtime subscriptions include on-demand access to full seasons of original series including Homeland, Billions, Twin Peaks, Ray Donovan, The Affair and Shameless. It also will include some movies and specials, as well as Showtime Championship Boxing and Inside the NFL.

“Adding CBS, the country’s most watched broadcast network, to our lineup underscores our commitment to delivering a robust line-up of sports and premium content to our subscribers,” fuboTV CEO David Gandler says.

On Monday fuboTV said that it scored $55 million in a Series C funding round led by venture capital fund Northzone — but also including existing backers 21st Century Fox and Sky. It has raised $75.6 million so far.