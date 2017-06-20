CBS has renewed its entire daytime schedule for the 2017-2018 season, including a three year deal for daytime’s No. 1 drama, The Young and the Restless and an additional two years for network television’s No. 1 daytime show The Price is Right. The full lineup also includes new seasons of Let’s Make A Deal and The Talk, and The Bold and the Beautiful, which previously received a multi-year pickup through the 2017-2018 season.

The Price is Right, network television’s most watched daytime program, now is in its 45th season. TPiR1 averages 4.84 million viewers, while TPiR2 is averaging 5.51 million viewers. Hosted by Drew Carey, it is produced by FremantleMedia North America.

Let’s Make A Deal is returning for its ninth season. LMAD1 is averaging 3.05 million viewers, while LMAD2 clocks 3.47 million viewers, produced by FremantleMedia North America, hosted by Wayne Brady.

The No. 1 daytime drama for 28 consecutive years, The Young and the Restless averages 4.93 million viewers. The series is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Bold and the Beautiful, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, is averaging 3.94 million viewers. The most watched dramatic serial in the world is a Bell-Phillip Television production.

Currently in its seventh season, The Talk averages 2.70 million viewers. Recently, the series won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios.

“CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored Network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution. “All of our talent, on screen and behind the scenes, is hard at work making the upcoming season of these award-winning series even bigger and bolder.”