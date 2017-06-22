ReachMe.TV and CBS Television Stations have sealed a 10-year exclusive partnership that will put CBS programming on ReachMe.TV’s upcoming in-airport mobile entertainment network.

The deal will provide entertainment, news and sports programming, including local news, weather and sports reports provided by CBS TV Stations; programming from other divisions of CBS Corporation including digital news service CBSN; and film and TV highlight packages from the syndicated Entertainment Tonight. CBS TV Stations will exclusively manage advertising sales for the venture.

ReachMe.TV is also ramping up its own content to air on the network, for which an overseas expansion is in the works.

Content will appear on thousands of screens in the top 50 airports in the U.S. and Canada, with a reach of more than 70 million viewers a month, ReachMe.TV says. Viewers will be able to sync their phones or tablets with airport screens and take content with them.

CBS TV Stations consists of 29 owned-and-operated stations, including 16 that are part of the CBS Television Network; eight CW affiliates; three independent stations; and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

“As the demand for out-of-home access to our content continues to grow, we look forward to connecting with our loyal viewers in new and exciting ways,” said James Sullivan, president of sales at CBS Television Stations. “Our partnership with ReachMe.TV will allow CBS Television Stations to vastly expand its reach to include the more than 1.4 billion people per year who travel through the top 50 airports, and continue that relationship on their personal devices. We believe there is no other market that combines this level of reach with such a highly sought-after demographic.”

Said ReachMe.TV co-founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens: “Given the sheer scale and scope of our reach, we wanted to rethink how increasingly mobile audiences are being targeted, as well as how mobile media is packaged and sold. This partnership puts an experienced nationwide sales force at our disposal, enabling us to focus on building and programming our network, while working with CBS Television Stations to package programming and advertising in new and unique ways.”

Added ReachMe.TV co-founder Ron Bloom: “We designed ReachMe.TV with a broadcast network partner in mind, and from our first meeting with Jim, it was clear that CBS Television Stations was that partner. We built ReachMe.TV to reach audiences at scale, with an eye toward reaching viewers when they are on the go and building relationships that ‘reach’ from our screens to the screens in the palms of their hands. We speak the same language as CBS Television Stations, distribute at the same scale, but now with America’s Most-Watched Network stations group, it’s as good as it gets!”