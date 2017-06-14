CBS’ longtime scheduling chief Kelly Kahl, recently promoted to President of CBS Entertainment, has named his successor. Noriko Kelley has been upped to EVP, Program Planning & Scheduling at CBS Entertainment. She will report to Kahl.

In this new position, Kelley, most recently SVP Programming Planning & Scheduling, will oversee the program planning and scheduling of all primetime programming for the CBS network.

“I’m excited to promote Noriko to this critical position. I obviously value scheduling and understand its importance to CBS’ overall success,” said Kahl. “She has an outstanding skill set for this job – she’s extremely intelligent, resourceful and insightful. Noriko is also one of the hardest-working execs I’ve had the pleasure of working with and will transition seamlessly and excel in this new role.”

Kelley has been SVP, Programming Planning & Scheduling since August 2012. Prior to that, she was VP, Program Planning & Scheduling since April 2010, playing a role in a number of scheduling moves, including the successful relocation of top comedy The Big Bang Theory to Thursday. Previously, she served as a Director in the department since May 2007. During her tenure, Kelley has also worked with The CW and will continue to do so.

Kelley moved into the Scheduling department in 2003 as a coordinator and was promoted to Manager in February 2006. She began her career as an intern in the CBS research department in 2001, and in 2002 she was named a research analyst.

This is the latest instance of CBS reaching within its ranks for a department head position. Amy Reisenbach recently succeeded Bridget Wiley as head of current, while Sharon Vuong succeeded Chris Castallo as head of alternative.