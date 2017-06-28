CBS News will launch CBSN: On Assignment next month, a new primetime summer series featuring what the network is calling “experiential reports” from around the world by more than a dozen CBS correspondents.

The broadcast kicks off Monday July 31 at 10 pm ET/PT on both CBS and CBSN, the network’s 24/7 streaming service.

The new series will air on four consecutive Mondays and feature what CBS calls the streaming service’s “distinctive storytelling style.” Each hour-long edition will include multiple stories. Planned segments include a report on grassroots efforts to combat inner-city gun violence and investigations into new terrorist threats.

“CBSN: On Assignment will take viewers on a thought-provoking journey featuring compelling stories from around the globe,” said Executive Producer Mosheh Oinounou. “The stories are intense, interesting and immersive.”

Nancy Lane, Senior Executive Producer for CBS News Digital, described On Assignment as a “showcase” for CBSN. “Our long-form programming enhances our live, anchored coverage throughout the day,” she said.

Among the CBS correspondents contributing will be Elaine Quijano, Reena Ninan, Seth Doane, Ryan Chilcote and James Brown.

In addition to CBS and CBSN, the program will be available to CBS All Access subscribers. Additional content will be available on CBSNews.com and across CBS News’ apps on all leading digital platforms.