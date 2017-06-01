The 2016-17 broadcast season only ended a week ago, and CBS today become the first network to announce its premiere dates for next season. The network is sticking to tradition, with its new lineup rolling out during premiere week, with a second Monday and Thursday launches after the end of Thursday Night Football. As announced at the upfronts, CBS’ high-profile new Big Bang Theory prequel series, Young Sheldon, will have a special premiere behind the season opener of Big Bang on Monday, Sept. 25, before launching in its regular Thursday post-Big Bang slot on Nov. 2.

CBS will use football double-headers to drive viewers for the season premiere of 60 Minutes on Sept. 24 and new drama series Wisdom of the Crowd the following Sunday.

The network is breaking with tradition with its telecast of the Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert. Typically aired the night before the beginning of the broadcast season and used as a promotional vehicle to drive tune-in for the network that carries the awards (except for NBC, which airs the Emmys in August because of Sunday Night Football), the awards show this year will take place a week before the beginning of the season, on Sept. 17, likely to avoid a potential late start from a double-header.

Here are CBS’ fall premiere dates:

**Sunday, Sept. 24

7:30-8:30 PM

60 MINUTES (50th Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY (11th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (SPECIAL SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT (2nd Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM

ME, MYSELF & I (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION (4th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM

NCIS (15th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

BULL (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (4th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 PM

SURVIVOR (35th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

SEAL TEAM (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

CRIMINAL MINDS (13th Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 PM, ET

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRE-GAME SHOW

8:25 PM, ET

NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM

MACGYVER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

HAWAII FIVE-0 (8th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

BLUE BLOODS (8th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 30

10:00-11:00 PM

48 HOURS (30th Season Premiere)

**Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30-9:30 PM

WISDOM OF THE CROWD (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:30 PM

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (9th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 2

8:00-8:30 PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM

9JKL (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:30-10:00 PM

ME, MYSELF & I

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION

Sunday, Oct. 8

10:00-11:00 PM

MADAM SECRETARY (4th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 30

8:00-8:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 PM

9JKL

9:00-9:30 PM

ME, MYSELF & I (regular time period)

9:30-10:00 PM

SUPERIOR DONUTS (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION

Thursday, Nov. 2

8:00-8:30 PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (regular time period)

9:00-9:30 PM

MOM (5th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM

LIFE IN PIECES (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

S.W.A.T. (SERIES DEBUT)

**Denotes Football Doubleheader