CBS has promoted Margot Wain to SVP Daytime Programs, and Ray Paolantonio and Laurie Seidman have been upped to VP Daytime Programs.

In her new position, Wain will continue as the current executive on The Price Is Right, network TV’s No. 1 daytime series, and daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful, while working with writers and producers on all day-to-day creative and strategic elements. She has been associated with Bold and the Beautiful since its 1987 premiere and previously served as the current executive on The Young and the Restless.

Wain began her career at WBBM-TV Chicago as a researcher in news, moving up to writer-producer for a magazine show and then news writer. She transferred to CBS in Los Angeles to work in the Program Practices department before joining CBS Daytime.

CBS Daytime

In Paolantonio’s new post, he is responsible for oversight of Let’s Make a Deal and CBS Dream Team … It’s Epic, the network’s Saturday morning young-adult programming block. He also oversees daytime scheduling. He joined CBS in 1999 as an assistant in drama development before moving into the alternative series development department. He joined CBS Daytime department in February 2001.

Seidman, in her new role, serves as the current executive on The Talk and also is responsible for the strategy and management of CBS Daytime’s social media accounts. She joined CBS Entertainment in July 2012 as Director of Daytime Programs. Prior to joining CBS, she was a producer on the CBS drama series Medium, and has worked on nearly 300 hours of primetime scripted drama under J.J. Abrams, Glenn Gordon Caron and Ronald L. Schwary. She started her career as a broadcast associate at CBS News Productions.

“CBS Daytime is stronger than ever,” said Angelica McDaniel, EVP Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development at CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution. “Margot, Ray and Laurie have each made indelible contributions to these shows, and they will continue to help the Network remain television’s favorite daytime destination.”