Another top CBS executive is leaving after a long tenure at the company. Bridget Wiley is exiting her post as EVP Current Programs, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios, after more than 12 years at the network and studio. There is no immediate replacement.

Wiley’s departure comes two days after her long-time boss, Glenn Geller, stepped down as CBS Entertainment president and was replaced by Kelly Kahl, joined by Thom Sherman as EVP.

Wiley had been recruited by Geller, joining CBS in 2005 as VP Current Programming. She was upped to SVP in the department under Geller in 2013 and succeeded him as head of current programming for CBS and CBS TV Studios when he was promoted to entertainment president in September 2015.

Wiley’s departure is said to be a mutual decision. She saw the top executive changeover at CBS as an opportunity to pursue something new, and Kahl and Sherman saw an opportunity to build their own team.

This is the third top executive change at the traditionally very stable CBS in two months. In addition to Geller, long-time head of alternative Chris Castallo announced his pending departure this spring. He is being succeeded by Sharon Vuong.