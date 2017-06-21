Cats, whose original run was one of the longest in Broadway history, now will see its revival come to an end. Producers of the show confirmed today the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will play its final performance at the Nederlander Organization’s Neil Simon Theatre on December 30 — that will make it 16 previews and 593 regular performances when all is done.

The show opened July 31, 2016, the first revival of the musical since the original blockbuster closed after an 18-year run that began at the Winter Garden Theatre in 1982.

Next up for Cats is a national tour that begins in January 2018 in Providence, RI before hitting other cities including Los Angeles.

The current revival, with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by T.S. Eliot, is directed by original helmer Trevor Nunn with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler. John Napier is the scenic and costume designer, Natasha Katz is lighting designer, and Mick Potter is sound designer.