“[The characters] are extremely flawed and very dysfunctional and co-dependent and un-moored,” said Michaela Watkins, star of Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated series Casual. “But I think it’s relatable.”

Speaking before a packed DGA theater crowd of TV Academy and guild voters during Deadline’s recent The Contenders Emmys event, Watkins was joined by exec producers Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, Liz Tigelaar and co-stars Tara Lynne Barr and Tommy Dewey. The dramatic comedy, created by Lehmann, centers on Watkins’ recently divorced Valerie Meyers navigating her new life with her brother and teenage daughter.

“The good thing about this format and this structure is that you can have episodes where these people are as happy as can be and it’s fun and it’s zany, and the next episode some bad thing happens to them and they all have to rally around each other,” said Lehmann about the show’s appeal. “I think that sort of parallels real life.”

Season 3 is available on the streaming site.

Check out the conversation led by TVLine’s Michael Ausiello above.