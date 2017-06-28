‘Castle Rock’: Melanie Lynskey To Star In Hulu’s J.J. Abrams/Stephen King Series

Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock, from Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas and short stories. Per the producers, it combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

Lynskey will play Molly Strand, a woman with a rare medical condition who’s barely scraping by as a real estate agent in a town where every third property is the site of someone’s worst nightmare. Holland plays Henry, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in Castle Rock. In addition to Holland, Lynskey joins previously cast Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed Castle Rock for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

Lynskey was one of the leads in the HBO comedy series Togetherness. She also co-starred on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. On the feature side, the New Zealand-born actress, who made her acting debut in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures, was recently seen in The Intervention. She is repped by Gersh.