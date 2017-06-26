Suburgatory alumna Jane Levy is set to co-star opposite André Holland in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. Also boarding the show in a key role is an actress closely associated with King’s cinematic world, Carrie star Sissy Spacek.

Levy has signed a one-year deal for Castle Rock, and she also has been tapped to co-star opposite Glenn Close in the Amazon supernatural comedy pilot Sea Oak, written by George Saunders based on his short story.

Drew Wiedemann

Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock, from from Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas and short stories. Per the producers, it combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

Holland will play Henry, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in Castle Rock.

Oscar winner alum Spacek will play Ruth Deaver, the estranged adoptive mother of Henry (Holland). She’s a retired professor whose fading memories might hold a key to Castle Rock’s unsettling past. Levy plays Jackie, the death-obsessed self-appointed historian of Castle Rock.

The project reunites Levy with Warner Bros. TV, which cast her in her breakout role as the lead in the ABC comedy series Suburgatory. Levy is repped by Gersh and Sloane Offer.

Spacek is coming off a three-season run on the Netflix drama series Bloodline.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed Castle Rock for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.