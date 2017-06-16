Lionsgate’s Code Black Films/Morgan Creek’s All Eyez on Me led all films that were previewing last night with $3.1M. The pic was in play in 2,000 theaters and expands to 2,471 today.

The bipic about Tupac Shakur directed by Benny Boom has been a hot ticket in advance sales, ultimately ranking as the second for Fandango yesterday, and remaining in that spot today. The $40M financed movie from Morgan Creek is expected to gross between $20M-$23M. One comp being used here is Think Like a Man Too which made $1.8M on its Thursday night before opening to $29.2M for the weekend. All Eyez on Me is a P&A deal for Lionsgate, meaning they put up the P&A and would recoup a little more of the backend (versus a service deal whereby a distributor gets a fee). Voltage handled foreign sales on All Eyez on Me.

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 began its weekend last night with $2.8M, a figure that’s above the preview cash for Monsters University ($2.6M) and just under Inside Out ($3.7M). Early tracking during the week had Cars 3 in the high $50M-low $60M, which on the high end would park it near the openings of its predecessors, Cars ($60.1M) and Cars 2 ($66.1M). Off its preview night, Monsters University, which was rated G just like Cars 3, went on to make $30.5M in its first day and a massive $82.4M opening. Father’s Day on Sunday is a big money moviegoing time for Pixar which they typically program their releases around. Cars 3 has better reviews (62% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) than Cars 2 (39% Rotten), but is still under the 74% certified fresh of the original’s 2006 chapter.

Sony Pictures

Sony’s female party hardy film Rough Night directed and co-written by Broad City EP Lucia Aniello drew $700K last night in previews at 2,503 theaters. That’s exactly how much Warner Bros./MGM’s raunchy female comedy How to Be Single drew in its Thursday night previews and that movie went on to make $5.25M on its opening day and an opening weekend (juiced by Valentine’s Day Sunday) of $17.8M. Sony is looking at low teens for this Scarlett Johansson ensemble comedy, others believe Rough Night is coming in between $10M-$12M. The studio made a point to keep this film on a low strict budget with an estimated cost of $20M with a thrifty digital P&A spend. LStar Capital has a 25% stake in the film. Rough Night and How to Be Single had similar Rotten Tomatoes Scores (respectively 50% Rotten and 47% Rotten). Next to other party movies, Rough Night‘s Thursday night is beneath Bad Moms ($2M), Neighbors ($2.5M) and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising ($1.67M).

The last time Disney had Pixar’s Cars 2 dominating the box office back in late June 2011, Sony also counter-programmed with a female-skewing R-rated pic, Cameron Diaz’s Bad Teacher. That $20M movie actually overperformed with an opening of $31.6M and final domestic north of $100M. Reviews were even lower than Rough Night‘s at 44% Rotten, but that was at a time when the aggregate site didn’t have the power of a Roman Emperor, dictating the financial fates of movies.

Entertainment Studios’ shark thriller 47 Meters Down starring Matthew Modine, Claire Holt and Mandy Moore is also debuting in 2,300 locations this weekend. Tracking has the movie in the low single digits. The Byron Allen studio acquired the Dimension title last summer for high single digits.

Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman was the top film yesterday with $6M at 4,165 theaters, and a two-week running cume of $233.8M. The movie is expected to ease around 40% for a third weekend take in the neighborhood of $35.1M.