A report Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea along with other factors, but her official cause of death is still listed as “undetermined,” the agency said. It was unclear whether a full autopsy report would be released.
Fisher died at age 60 on December 27, four days after she suffered a medical emergency on a plane from London to Los Angeles. In January the coroner listed her cause of death as cardiac arrest. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the next day.
The coroner’s report today noted that among the factors that contributed to Fisher’s death was buildup of fatty tissue in her artery walls, and signs of the Star War actress having taken multiple drugs. No toxicology report has been released, but her brother Todd Fisher told the Associated Press today many of the drugs she took were prescribed for her mental health conditions.
Getting the truth out matters. Other people could learn from any mistakes Carrie made related to her health. I believe Carrie would want all these coroner reports made public. She’s certainly been honest to the public about a lot of bad decisions she made in the past. I think common sense tells us she would be alive today if not for some kind of bad reaction to drugs or other substances in her system at the time of death.
Can we just leave her in peace?