“I still feel like I’m getting away with something and someone’s going to come and take it back,” Carrie Coon jokes in this week’s Next Generation TV interview. The sit-down comes amid lead roles this year on HBO’s just-concluded The Leftovers and the latest installment of Fargo, which ends June 21. She also just landed a role in Steven Spielberg’s The Papers opposite Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

A potential Emmy double-dipper this year thanks to those duel stellar performances, Coon also proves a true class act by side-stepping compliments and praising Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta on the HBO drama, and Noah Hawley on the FX anthology series. “I suppose I always come back to the language,” the 2013 Tony nominee says. “The benefit of working with people of that caliber is that everything you need is on the page. You could do nothing else except show up and say the words and you are going to be most of the way there.”

No disrespect to the considerable talents of Lindelof and Perrotta and the other Leftovers writers, or to Hawley and his Fargo collaborators, but Coon does herself a disservice. The stage veteran and 2016 Critics’ Choice TV Award winner’s role as the suddenly familyless and often-fearless Nora Durst the past three seasons of The Leftovers revealed early on in the show’s run a peak talent in the Peak TV era. Add to that her very different but still great performance as stoic soon-to-be ex-police chief of Eden Valley on the contained format of Fargo, and you have an actor of considerable range on the small-screen scene.

“I just happened to be in a play that went to Broadway, that’s the only reason that this is happening for me,” she says of her acclaimed role in 2012 as Honey in Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf at NYC’s Booth Theatre. “I think there is no better training than being onstage,” Coon asserts, “because here’s the thing, the theater requires you to act with your whole body.” She adds, “I think acting with your whole body gives you a root, and you can build from there.”

So be you a fan of The Leftovers or Fargo and of the craft of acting, check out our conversation above for Coon’s masterclass of sorts.

