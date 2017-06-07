James Corden’s Late Late Show, in London Tuesday night, unveiled its latest Carpool Karaoke with Ed Sheeran, though the two Brits shot it previously, in Los Angeles.

The pair opened the segment with Sheeran’s latest hit single Shape of You before talking about Sheeran’s year off. Corden pressed Sheeran about the reason he wasn’t on social media or didn’t have a phone, to which Sheeran replied, “I’d wake up every morning and there’d be like 50 messages and none of them would say ‘hey, how are you?’ It’d be like ‘can I have this, can you lend me this, can you do this, can I get this’ and it was fine at the beginning and it just got really, really draining by the end of it.”

The duo then burst out into a rendition of Sheeran’s Sing before Corden hilariously pushed Sheeran to see if he could fit 47 Malteasers (a popular British chocolate snack) in his mouth, a rumor he’d previously heard. Corden attempted to do it with him but barely made it past 20 while Sheeran actually managed to fit 55 of them in his mouth before spitting them out.

Sheeran also spoke about his love for dive bars, telling Corden that he managed to coerce Justin Bieber to a little hole in the wall in Tokyo after which, Bieber drunkenly requested he try to hit a golf ball out of his mouth.

“I was like ‘focus, focus, focus, you can’t hit him,’” said Sheeran. “And I had this like driving wedge and I was like ‘ok, ok, ok’ and I cracked him across the head.”

“You injured my JB!,” exclaimed Corden. “How was his face?”

“He was actually really cool about it,” said Sheeran. “He was like ‘Oh bro’ and then just carried on.”

The British singer also touched on his attachment to his guitar, saying he always feels more comfortable with it in hand.

“When you stand there with a microphone, I just feel a bit naked, a bit weird,” he said. “I’ve kind of been glued to this guitar since I was 11-years-old and it’s just been a way that if it ever feels awkward I just bring it out. I was quite an unfortunate looking kid. I feel like God looked down at me and was like, ‘you need help getting laid, mate.’”