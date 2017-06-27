Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) and his wife and business partner Alexa PenaVega (Destination Wedding) have teamed with IM Global Television to develop two new series – half-hour hybrid comedy Lex & Los in which they will star and executive produce — and La Vida, an hourlong drama with music.

Lex & Los re-invents the classic variety show format by featuring it as a show within a show. Carlos and Alexa PenaVega star as the title characters, described as fictionalized versions of themselves. The duo play successful performers with a hit television variety show and music career built on their “America’s sweethearts” facade, but a look behind-the-scenes shows that things aren’t so sweet.

La Vida follows an illegal street fighter in Miami with a golden voice who is the key to a humbled music producer’s comeback. Against the odds, together they will change the landscape of Spanglish music. The PenaVegas will executive produce alongside David Del Rio (In The Heights), who starred alongside Carlos PenaVega in Lionsgate feature Spare Parts and Fox’s Grease Live. The show will also feature original music by Carlos PenaVega.

“These shows are particularly exciting because they encompass not just scripted, but IM Global’s music and unscripted/alternative divisions as well,” said Mark Stern, IM Global Television President. “As part of her remit to broaden our slate and bring burgeoning new talent to the studio, IM Global Television’s SVP of Development Stacey Levin has done both here. Alexa and Carlos are incredible, multi-faceted performers and we look forward to showcasing their talent in these two innovative projects.”

“This partnership was so natural and authentic. We wanted to find a place to be creative without the “all business no love feeling”, said Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. “IM Global Television felt like family from the start. We are excited to be joining forces and creating together.”

Alexa PenaVega recently starred in Hallmark Channel’s Destination Wedding. Her other credits include the Spy Kids film series, Robert Rodriguez’s Machete Kills, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Nashville; and drama series Ruby & The Rockits. The couple recently competed alongside each other on ABC’s 21st season of Dancing With the Stars.

Actor and singer Carlos PenaVega is known for his starring role in Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush. He recently starred as Kenickie in Fox’s Emmy-winning Grease Live! and will next be seen in The CW’s Life Sentence opposite Lucy Hale. Together, the PenaVegas document their everyday lives on their YouTube channel, LexLovesLos.

Alexa PenaVega is repped by APA and John Carrabino Management. Carlos PenaVega is repped by APA and Vision Entertainment. The duo are both repped by attorneys Adam Kaller and Duncan Hedges. Del Rio is repped by APA and Primary Wave.