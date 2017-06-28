EXCLUSIVE: Carice van Houten is teaming with fellow Game Of Thrones regular Nicolaj Coster-Waldau to star in Domino, the suspense thriller from Brian De Palma penned by Kon-Tiki scribe Petter Skavlan. Production got underway this month and will travel to locations in Belgium, Spain, Denmark and The Netherlands befitting its international auspices.

Coster-Waldau and van Houten now star as police officers who go rogue while tracking down the killer of their police partner who was murdered in the line of duty. As they cross a Europe shaken by ongoing multiple terror attacks, the pair will discover troubling links between the man they are chasing and a CIA operative on the trail of the ISIS cell behind the attacks. Eriq Ebouaney co-stars. Christina Hendricks had been attached to van Houten’s role.

“I am delighted to join the cast of Domino; it’s a privilege to be working with such an iconic director,” the Dutch-born van Houten said. “And who knew that Jamie Lannister and Melisandre would meet outside Westeros?”

The pic is produced by Michel Schønnemann for Schønne Film (Denmark), Jacqueline de Goey for Zilvermeer (Belgium), Antonio Perez Perez for Suroeste (Spain) and Els Vandevorst for N279 Entertainment (the Netherlands). Exec producers are Backup Media, Joel Thibout, Jean Baptiste Babin, David Atlan Jackson and Peter Garde.

IM Global reps international rights and introduced the title at Cannes. ICM Partners has domestic rights.

Van Houten’s film credits include Paul Verhoeven’s Black Book and Valkyrie. She’s back for Season 7 of HBO’s Game Of Thrones beginning July 16. She is repped by ICM Partners, Troika in the UK and nummer19 in The Netherlands.