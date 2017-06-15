Actress Caitlin Mehner has landed a supporting role in Robin Bissell written-directed civil rights biopic The Best Of Enemies, based on the novel The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South by Osha Gray Davidson. The film stars Taraji P Henson as Ann Atwater, a civil rights activist who battles KKK Leader CP Ellis( Sam Rockwell), after they agree to co-chair a two-week community council to deal with a segregation decree in 1970’s Durham, NC. Mehner will play Maddy Mays, a key member of the council. Bissell is also producing along with Tobey Maguire, Danny Strong, Matt Berenson, Fred Bernstein, Dominique Telson, and Matthew Plouffe. Meher recurs Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and stars in indie comedy Lez Bomb opposite Bruce Dern and Cloris Lechman. She’s repped by KMR and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

Curtis/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Bose, who appeared in the Oscar nominated film Lion, is set to co-star in André Øvredal’s upcoming fantasy film, Mortal, starring Nat Wolff (Paper Towns). The pic follows a young man who discovers he has God-like powers derived from ancient Norwegian mythology. Bose will play Hathaway, a stern yet warm US Embassy officer. Øvredal co-wrote the screenplay with Norman Lesperance and Geoff Bussetil, while John Einar Hagen of Nordisk Film is producing alongside Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, as well as Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken of 42. Bose is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Grandview Management, and The Artists Partnership in the UK.

Courtesy of Persona PR

Comedian Nik Dodani has joined the Netflix film Alex Stangelove, written and directed by Craig Johnson. The comedy follows high school senior Alex Strangelove’s quest to lose his virginity with his girlfriend, made all the more awkward by his struggle to identify and declare his sexuality. Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films is producing. Dodani will play Blake, a man of few words who enjoys teasing Alex. Dodani can next be seen on Netflix’s new original series Atypical, and other credits include Comedy Central’s Idiotsitter, Freeform’s Kevin From Work, and HBO’s The Comeback. He’s repped by Authentic Management and Don Buchwald & Associates Inc.