Timed to coincide with World Refugee Day on June 20, the CAA Foundation has decided to provide 40 educational and vocational scholarships to refugees who are rebuilding their lives. The scholarship program is part of the agency’s ongoing Take Action initiative.

The Take Action: Refugees program is being done in partnership the International Rescue Committee, Iraqi Mutual Aid Society, World Relief Jacksonville, the Nashville International Center of Empowerment, the Refugee Council, and Münchner Flüchtlingsrat — and the scholarships will provide financial assistance to refugees in the U.S., the UK and Germany.

In addition, CAA will host education and job-focused workshops for refugees and offer volunteer training and discussions designed to inform its employees, clients and invited guests on the issues facing the millions of displaced individuals around the globe, to be followed by a celebration of recently naturalized citizens.

Dave Isay, founder of StoryCorps, an organization that collects, shares and preserves people’s stories, will guide the attending refugees through the process of recording interviews about their lives. All interviews will be added to the Story Corps Archive, housed at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Isay is a 2015 TED Prize winner.

Over the past two decades, CAA has collaborated with numerous organizations dedicated to aiding and protecting refugees, including Amnesty International, the IRC, the World Food Programme, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, CARE, ShelterBox and Save the Children — whose CAA co-founder Bill Haber has been heavily involved in the organization, even leading it after he left the agency.