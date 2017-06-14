C-Span will televise the Congressional Baseball Game For Charity Thursday night, which is being played, as scheduled at Nationals Park.

Cheers erupted in the U.S. House members’ meeting when it was announced the game would go on as usual despite Wednesday morning’s gun attack on the GOP congressional team as it practiced, leaving Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition.

“It shouldn’t take an incident like this to bring us together,” Dem Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania said at a joint news conference with GOP Rep. Joe Barton of Texas to talk about tomorrow’s charity game. The two men manage their respective political party’s baseball teams. C-Span will carry the game, they said at their presser.

“At times of tragedy, Americans do that,” Doyle said. “Joe and I have been reflecting a lot lately on how we can still maintain our principles and our legislative agendas, but we could do it in a more civil way.

“And when the leadership of this country is civil toward one another, maybe the public will start being civil toward one another too. And the news media will be civil towards members of congress and the public. And we will change the mood in this country, so that people don’t get filled up with this kind of hatred.”