EXCLUSIVE: A24 and DirecTV have acquired the North American distribution rights to Dog Years, the Adam Rifkin-directed film that stars Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter, Chevy Chase, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane, and Nikki Blonsky. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Reynolds drew plaudits for his performance as an aging movie star who travels to an upstart film festival in Nashville to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award. That launches him on a fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. Rifkin wrote the script. Rifkin, Brian Cavallaro, Neil Mandt, and Gordon Whitener produced the film, a co-production between Mandt Bros. Productions and Whitener Entertainment Group. The filmmakers were repped in the deal by Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films.

