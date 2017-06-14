Bruce MacCallum, a veteran camera operator and longtime union activist, died in Los Angeles on June 12. Most recently he was working in TV on HBO’s The Night Of and NBC’s The Blacklist. He was 70.

Among the feature films MacCallum worked on during his long career were All That Jazz (1979), Witness (1985), The Silence Of The Lambs (1991), I Am Legend (2007) and The Adjustment Bureau (2011).

MacCallum started his entertainment industry career in 1973 as a personal assistant for Dustin Hoffman. From there he moved into the camera department where he honed his craft as a camera assistant and operator for more than 40 years.

During those years, he helped train and mentor many fellow members of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600), where he served as National Assistant Secretary-Treasurer from 2007-2016. In fact, MacCallum’s final weekend was spent at a Local 600 national board meeting.

He is survived by Linda, his wife of 32 years.