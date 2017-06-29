Paula Vogel’s Indecent continues to look like the Broadway turnaround story of the season, as ticket sales increase daily in the aftermath of a six-week reprieve beyond the posted June 25 closing notice.

A transfer from off-Broadway’s celebrated Vineyard Theater, where it had earned rave notices and full houses, Indecent began performances April 4 at the Shubert Organization’s Cort Theatre, where it opened two weeks later. On Broadway, the main thing missing from the money reviews was the money: Over the weeks leading up to the June 11 Tony Awards, ticket sales exceeded 30 percent of the show’s gross potential just once. A nominee for best play, Indecent came away from the awards with two Tonys, for direction and lighting. The following week, sales jumped by $100K to 41 percent of its $923K potential. With no advance to write home about, however, lead producer Daryl Roth posted a June 25 closing notice.

It was not to be. Great word-of-mouth took off for the show, which has no stars and tells the serious story of a 1920s Broadway scandal over Sholem Asch’s play God of Vengeance – an Upstairs/Downstairs tale about a good Jewish family living over a brothel and the love, sealed with a kiss, of a rabbi’s daughter for the most fetching wage earner below. Roth & company took down the closing notice and announced an extension through August 6. (It can’t extend further.)

As reported earlier this week, sales jumped to over $600K, 66 percent of potential and with 95 percent full houses through June 25. This past Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation (the press agent, Sam Rudy), the show wrapped $50K on its dark day, followed by $80K on Tuesday and over $100K yesterday. With the holiday weekend ahead, those numbers are likely to hold at least through next week. After that, only God knows.