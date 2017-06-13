Brigsby Bear, the Dave McCary-directed film that Sony Pictures Classics acquired of out Sundance this year for $5 million, now has a teaser trailer. The film, which stars SNL‘s Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins, was written by Kevin Costello. SPC has set a July 28 release date.

The title of the film refers to a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one, James (Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’ life changes forever and he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.

The film was produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

Mooney and McCary are longtime collaborators from SNL and they told Deadline recently that the idea for the story was taken from their own lives as kids.