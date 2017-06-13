Brian Weinstein has joined Bad Robot Productions as President and Chief Operating Officer and will work closely with the company’s co-CEOs J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath. The new executive joins the production company from CAA where he was head of global client strategy and had spent 12 years at the agency. He will now oversee Bad Robot’s daily operations and spearhead the company’s growth strategy in its existing businesses. He will also develop new areas of expansion across the entire Bad Robot platform and pursue alternative financing options.

During his stint at CAA, he executed corporate and diversification strategies for the agency and its clients. Weinstein has long worked on behalf of Bad Robot at CAA.

“During his 12-year tenure with the agency, Brian has been an outstanding colleague and respected executive working across many areas of our business,” said CAA President Richard Lovett in a statement. “We are excited that he has partnered with J.J. and Katie, who exemplify the very best in our industry.

Added Abrams: “We’ve been so lucky to be blessed with a team of brilliant, dedicated, thoughtful and talented people. Now to have such an ambitious, bold and creatively business-minded person join the fray is thrilling. The ideas being discussed are wildly fun, and Katie and I can’t imagine a better partner to help us realize the next chapter at Bad Robot.”