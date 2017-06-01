Brendan Fraser will join Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank in FX’s Trust, the upcoming 10-episode drama about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Fraser will play James Fletcher Chace, a private investigator and fixer for J. Paul Getty.

Production begins in June in London and Rome for a January 2018 premiere. Sutherland will play oil man Getty and Swank will play Gail Getty, mother to young kidnap victim J. Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson).

Trust, set in 1973, is based on the real-life kidnapping that made global headlines. The limited series is being executive produced by Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson, written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle. The first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.

Fraser, most recently seen on Showtime’s The Affair, is represented by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.