The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford has been cast in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the monster-verse sequel from Warner Bros and Legendary. The film, which remains tight-lipped on its plot, is directed by Michael Dougherty from a screenplay he penned with Zach Shields. Whitford joins a solid roster that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler. The film will be released in theaters May 22, 2019. Whitford, who appeared in Jordan Peele’s hit comedy Get Out, next will be seen in Megan Leavey with Kate Mara. He’s repped by ICM.

Young actress Alyvia Alyn Lind has joined MGM/Pantelion Films’ Overboard, the comedy remake from Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher. It stars Anna Faris as Kate, a single mom who convinces a spoiled playboy (Eugenio Derbez) from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families that they’re married. Lind will play Olivia, Kate’s middle daughter who isn’t afraid to stand up for herself. Fisher is producing with Ben Odell and Derbez via their 3Pas Studios banner while MGM’s Cassidy Lange is overseeing the project. Lind starred as the young Dolly Parton in NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and its sequel. Repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group, her other credits include the film Blended and Showtime’s Masters Of Sex.

Iqbal Theba, known for playing Principal Figgins on the Fox musical series Glee, has been cast opposite Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma in The Illegal. Directed by Danish Renzu, the film focuses on illegal immigrants in a restaurant in Los Angeles. Renzu wrote the screenplay and is producing along with Tara Tucker. Iqbal was recently seen as a series regular in the HBO series The Brink and appeared in the film The Tiger Hunter starring opposite Danny Pudi, Jon Heder and Kevin Pollack. Iqbal is repped by Abrams Artist Agency.