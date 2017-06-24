You might have heard an A-list Hollywood actor who moonlights as a guitarist got in some hot water onstage at England’s Glastonbury Festival on Thursday. Well, another hit the boards tonight, though there was no apology necessary for Bradley Cooper’s onstage appearance.

The Oscar nominee was there to film a scene for A Star Is Born, the Warner Bros remake due he’s doing with Lady Gaga that’s out in September 2018. Cooper strapped on an electric guitar and “performed” — no definitive word about that — ahead of a set by outlaw country hero Kris Kristofferson (who starred in the 1976 version of the movie). As cameras rolled, one operated without explanation by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Cooper got his shot.

But that wasn’t the last celebrity sighting for the crowd at one of the UK’s largest music festivals: Depp himself — who moonlights as a guitarist for Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry — later joined Kristofferson and his band onstage. No jokes about political assassination on this night, though.

Being onstage in front of 100,000 or more rock fans wasn’t new for Cooper. Back in April, Cooper and the crew shot more scenes for the movie during both weekends of the Coachella fest, both of which featured Gaga.