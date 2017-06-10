Marvel has just unleashed the first teaser trailer for Black Panther poster during the NBA Finals on Disney’s ABC. It features Chadwick Boseman’s superhero for the first time after the studio teased the latest Marvel superhero pic with a poster earlier in the day.

Ryan Coogler directed the pic, which is set for a February 16, 2018 release. Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker co-star.

The film, says Marvel, follows T’Challa (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Check it out above.