Marvel has just unleashed a new Black Panther poster, giving fans a good look-see at the hero unmasked and bethroned. Chadwick Boseman stares down the camera, dressed in the black, body-contoured, spike-collared and claw-bearing suit.

The poster, released on Marvel’s twitter and other social accounts, paves the way for a promised teaser trailer during tonight’s NBA Finals.

The poster is a portrait shot of Boseman in character, so Lupita Nyong’o fans will have to wail until she gets her shot. Also starring in the movie are Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker, among others.

Marvel

Black Panther is set for a February 16, 2018 release.

The film, says Marvel, follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay.