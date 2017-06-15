Greg Wise and Billy Campbell are set to join Kim Cattrall in the second season of Swedish thriller Modus. Originated by TV4’s streaming service C More where it debuts this fall, Modus is produced by Miso Film and adapted from Norwegian lawyer Anne Holt’s book, Frukta Inte.

The first season followed psychologist and profiler Inger Johanne Vik (Melinda Kinnaman) as she found herself, and her autistic daughter, drawn into an investigation surrounding a series of disturbing and brutal deaths.

In the upcoming season, The Crown‘s Wise is on board as Warren, Inger’s former FBI mentor. The pair has a complicated past and Wise says his character “has a very dark side to him: he is the ultimate narcissist, Machiavellian and takes great delight in pushing all the boundaries.”

Cattrall plays Helen Tyler, the President of the United States, who arrives in Stockholm for a state visit, but the trip soon turns out to have unexpected and devastating consequences. Campbell (The Killing, Cardinal) plays her husband, Dale. He says the two characters are bound together by “a dark secret they’ve shared for years.”

Modus is produced by Sandra Harms at Miso, and written by Mai Brostrøm and Peter Thorsboe. The series is directed by Lisa Siwe and Håkan Lindhé. Last year, it was broadcast by BBC Four in the UK. It also airs in Canada, Australia, France and Japan and is handled by FremantleMedia International.