EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush has signed with UTA to try helping him reclaim his broadcast journalism career. Bush has been sidelined since NBC dropped him from Today duties last fall, after the Washington Post unearthed the infamous audiotape during last fall’s presidential campaign. The tape featured sexist boasts made by Donald Trump on a 2005 bus trip Bush took with Trump while interviewing the real estate developer/reality show host for Access Hollywood.

Trump survived the shrapnel — he dismissed the off-air banter as locker room talk — and got elected president. Bush lost his job, ostensibly for not challenging the boorish boasts as Trump objectified Bush’s co-worker.

Sources said there are no firm plans yet for Bush’s comeback vehicle. He had been repped by WME .