After posing with a fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump this week, Kathy Griffin has earned the wrath of the First Family and others, lost her annual New Year’s Eve CNN gig and endorsements, and seen venues pull out of her comedy tour. But she’s received the gratitude of Bill O’Reilly’s crew, kind of.

“So why would anyone want to thank this odious woman, who has a history of making crude and tasteless remarks?” asked a “Thank You Kathy Griffin” column today attributed to BillOReilly.com Staff on O’Reilly’s personal website. “Well, Griffin may have finally shown that even hateful anti-Trump screeds have their limits,” it adds of the actress, who apologized for the bloody ISIS-style photo soon after the expected backlash began. “Prior to this week, when Griffin set a new indoor world record in vulgarity, absolutely nothing was too offensive when it came to mocking the duly-elected president,” the column also notes (read it in full below).

Noting that “Griffin’s stunt may well end her career, such as it was,” the column goes on to blast CBS’ Stephen Colbert for his May 1 lewd Trump-bashing monologue, Saturday Night Live for being Saturday Night Live, former SNLer and current Sen. Al Franken and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. The online home of the pink-slipped ex-Fox News Channel host also takes a dig at CNN for not canning Griffin in 2010 when she called then-Sen. Scott Brown’s daughters “prostitutes” on-air.

Not that CNN gets off scott-free now, even though they won’t have Griffin on for December 31, 2017. “Perhaps Anderson Cooper can team up with another hate-filled, left-wing former comic,” the column concludes. “Hey, we hear Joy Behar may be free that night!”

Under his own name O’Reilly himself penned a softer toned column on the Griffin affair on Thursday for TheHill.com. “In entertainment circles, it is now commonplace to demean Donald Trump in almost barbaric ways,” O’Reilly said. “It’s a nasty business and business is good.”

Here’s the full BillOReilly.com column: