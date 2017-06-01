After posing with a fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump this week, Kathy Griffin has earned the wrath of the First Family and others, lost her annual New Year’s Eve CNN gig and endorsements, and seen venues pull out of her comedy tour. But she’s received the gratitude of Bill O’Reilly’s crew, kind of.
“So why would anyone want to thank this odious woman, who has a history of making crude and tasteless remarks?” asked a “Thank You Kathy Griffin” column today attributed to BillOReilly.com Staff on O’Reilly’s personal website. “Well, Griffin may have finally shown that even hateful anti-Trump screeds have their limits,” it adds of the actress, who apologized for the bloody ISIS-style photo soon after the expected backlash began. “Prior to this week, when Griffin set a new indoor world record in vulgarity, absolutely nothing was too offensive when it came to mocking the duly-elected president,” the column also notes (read it in full below).
Noting that “Griffin’s stunt may well end her career, such as it was,” the column goes on to blast CBS’ Stephen Colbert for his May 1 lewd Trump-bashing monologue, Saturday Night Live for being Saturday Night Live, former SNLer and current Sen. Al Franken and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. The online home of the pink-slipped ex-Fox News Channel host also takes a dig at CNN for not canning Griffin in 2010 when she called then-Sen. Scott Brown’s daughters “prostitutes” on-air.
Not that CNN gets off scott-free now, even though they won’t have Griffin on for December 31, 2017. “Perhaps Anderson Cooper can team up with another hate-filled, left-wing former comic,” the column concludes. “Hey, we hear Joy Behar may be free that night!”
Under his own name O’Reilly himself penned a softer toned column on the Griffin affair on Thursday for TheHill.com. “In entertainment circles, it is now commonplace to demean Donald Trump in almost barbaric ways,” O’Reilly said. “It’s a nasty business and business is good.”
Here’s the full BillOReilly.com column:
We all may owe a tiny bit of gratitude to “comedienne” Kathy Griffin, who went all post-edgy this week and posed holding the severed head of the President of the United States. After being denounced from both right and left, the not-so-funny former funny-woman issued a groveling apology. “I went way too far,” she confessed. How amazingly perceptive!
So why would anyone want to thank this odious woman, who has a history of making crude and tasteless remarks? Well, Griffin may have finally shown that even hateful anti-Trump screeds have their limits.
Think about it for a moment: She actually believed this outrageous stunt would be well-received, probably that she would be praised for her courage.
And why wouldn’t she believe that?
Prior to this week, when Griffin set a new indoor world record in vulgarity, absolutely nothing was too offensive when it came to mocking the duly-elected president.
Stephen Colbert paid absolutely no price for implying that President Trump has sexual relations with Vladimir Putin. Did Colbert apologize? Heck, no. He was cheered on by many on the left for that gross remark. Other late-night hosts try to outdo one another when it comes to bashing the president, and of course Saturday Night Live has been profiting handsomely by slandering the president every week.
Many of these same folks, you’ll recall, considered President Barack Obama simply “too cool” to ridicule.
It’s not just comedians. Consider what’s been written and said just in recent days. MSNBC’s “conservative” Joe Scarborough described President Trump as a “thug,” an “idiot,” and “an “embarrassment to the United States.” The New York Times “conservative” columnist Ross Douthat compared the president to a “syphilitic emperor.” If there are no limits whatsoever in the mainstream media, why would Kathy Griffin expect anything less than plaudits?
Democrats haven’t been much more civil than TV hosts and late-night quipsters.
Senator Chris Coons actually claimed the FBI has transcripts proving collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. That is a flat-out lie. Hillary Clinton, giving a commencement address, strongly hinted that Donald Trump is another Richard Nixon and may well be impeached. Then there are those constant allegations that the Russians “hacked the election,” whatever that means. The accusation of the week, you may have noticed, is something called “back channeling.”
Given the daily rantings of Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, we ask again: Why wouldn’t Kathy Griffin think a mock beheading of the president would be just fine? The president, after all, is figuratively beheaded on a daily basis by the media, Democrats, and far left websites.
The left is trying mightily to destroy the Trump presidency by claiming he is a racist, a fool, an ignoramus, and worse. The malady known as Trump Derangement Syndrome is not abating; it is actually growing more virulent by the week. Back to Kathy Griffin for a moment. We should mention that this is not her first odious remark aimed at a Republican. In 2010 the ‘comic’ referred to Senator Scott Brown’s daughters as ‘prostitutes.’ She did that in the presence of CNN reporter Dana Bash, whose response was to giggle like a schoolgirl.
Despite that remark and many others that crossed way over the line, CNN maintained its relationship with Griffin, who hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve show with Anderson Cooper. The duo rang in the New Year ten times before CNN finally decided to pull the plug after this week’s ‘beheading’ outrage.
But guess who won’t pull the plug on Kathy Griffin? None other than Al Franken, that most-ridiculous senator from Minnesota. Franken, who made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live, will appear with Griffin next month at a promotion for his new book. “She has actually begged for forgiveness,” Stuart Smalley explained, “and I believe in forgiveness.” As do we all, although it’s kind of hard to forgive Kathy Griffin … or the voters of Minnesota.
Finally, Kathy Griffin’s stunt may well end her career, such as it was. CNN has thrown her overboard, upcoming comedy gigs have been canceled, and she has even been dumped as a celebrity endorser by the company that makes the Squatty Potty.
So this New Year’s Eve you will have to make do without Kathy Griffin on CNN. But perhaps Anderson Cooper can team up with another hate-filled, left-wing former comic. Hey, we hear Joy Behar may be free that night!
“Look at MEEEE!” says the sexual predator who managed to get fired from a network built by an even more rampant sexual predator