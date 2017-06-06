Academic Michael Eric Dyson is Bill Maher’s top-of-show interview guest for Friday’s Real Time, after Sen. Al Franken bowed out, citing Maher’s use of a racial slur on last Friday’s program.

Musician/actor Ice Cube is Maher’s mid-show interview guest; roundtable guests include CNN journalist David Gregory, former Fla. Rep. David Jolly and activist Symone Sanders.

Georgetown professor Dyson already has weighed in on Maher’s incendiary aside, on last Friday’s program:

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) was Maher’s guest last Friday and, at one point he invited Maher to the state to “work in the fields” with locals. Maher shot back, jokingly, that he was a “house [expletive],” using the slur Larry Wilmore had lobbed, in praise, at President Barack Obama two White House Correspondents Dinners ago.