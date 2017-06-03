Refresh For Updates Bill Maher’s use of the N-word on Real Time With Bill Maher last night has drawn condemnation from HBO, an apology from the host, comparisons to Kathy Griffin’s bloody Trump photo, and even a “what I should have said” response from Maher’s guest last night, Nebraska Congressman Ben Sasse. Chance the Rapper (tweeting as “Lil Chano from 79th”) has called for HBO to cancel the show.
Here is a selection of the responses from actors, comedians, musicians, pundits and the congressman. We’ll update as additional reactions come in.
No Comments