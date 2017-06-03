Refresh For Updates Bill Maher’s use of the N-word on Real Time With Bill Maher last night has drawn condemnation from HBO, an apology from the host, comparisons to Kathy Griffin’s bloody Trump photo, and even a “what I should have said” response from Maher’s guest last night, Nebraska Congressman Ben Sasse. Chance the Rapper (tweeting as “Lil Chano from 79th”) has called for HBO to cancel the show.

Here is a selection of the responses from actors, comedians, musicians, pundits and the congressman. We’ll update as additional reactions come in.

Now that #HBO apologized for #BillMahrer saying nigga, how about they hire a few?"I ain't seen black people on HBO since the wire! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 3, 2017

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher what the hell were you thinking? That word has been on teeth and tongue of whites as they committed atrocities. Never funny. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 3, 2017

I think if Bill Maher said it to a black comedian guest, wit a mostly black audience it woulda been Celebrated as "genius" and "edgy" — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) June 3, 2017

Hey @HBO, hit me up on the celly and whatnot. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher's remark was impulsive & ill-chosen but not premeditated: Poe's "Imp of the Perverse." comic compulsion to shock audiences. https://t.co/oI4McFAykn — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) June 3, 2017

On an historical note, Bill Maher is the first person ever to think being a 'house nigger' is hip. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 3, 2017

Today is the day Bill Maher became president. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 3, 2017