HBO responded this moring after Bill Maher used a racial slur during his opening interview with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse last night on Real Time With Bill Maher. The comment drew immediate ire on social media.

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless,” HBO said in a statement this morning. “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.” The network did not address whether there would be further action against their host.

During the top-of-show chat Sasse, Maher seemed taken aback when the congressman invited him to come to his state and “work in the fields with us.”

Said Maher: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house…” then used the word that drew gasps from the audience. The two moved on quickly.

Last night, Sasse tweeted his regret and not saying something in the moment:

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?)

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?)