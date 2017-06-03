HBO responded this moring after Bill Maher used a racial slur during his opening interview with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse last night on Real Time With Bill Maher. The comment drew immediate ire on social media.
“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless,” HBO said in a statement this morning. “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.” The network did not address whether there would be further action against their host.
During the top-of-show chat Sasse, Maher seemed taken aback when the congressman invited him to come to his state and “work in the fields with us.”
Said Maher: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house…” then used the word that drew gasps from the audience. The two moved on quickly.
Last night, Sasse tweeted his regret and not saying something in the moment:
People understand the difference between how Maher used the word and how Michael Richards used it, right? Context matters. Otherwise you’re just reacting to a sound like Pavlov’s dog.
Incorrect reporting on the audience reactions– there was some groaning, but laughter was much more audible.
Everyone PLEASE calm down! It was a joke! We have become the United States of BABIES. Everyone who is crying about this needs to get a life, find something to make yourself busier. And remember, the PC police will forget about this in a few days. I’m sure Bill will apologize. And everyone will move on. HBO has already released their cookie cutter statement about how “appalled” they are. Chill out people. Put down your iphones and facebook and instagram and snapchat. Instead of complaining all the time, go and HELP someone today. Someone who can’t eat. Or someone who doesn’t have clean water. Or someone who can’t feed themselves. The show that you’re binge watching will be there tomorrow. Good luck!
vast swathes of the american population are far more offended by the efforts to stifle free speech, by would-be thought leaders/controllers on the left and right…