HBO’s Real Time with host Bill Maher will air as scheduled on Friday, a rep for HBO told Deadline.

There are no further details about the telecast at the moment, including whether Maher will address the offensive remark he made on the show last week, but that appears likely.

Maher and HBO found themselves in hot water last Friday night when Maher used a racial slur during his opening interview with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.

Maher apologized, and HBO on Saturday morning called the comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless” as well as “deeply offensive,” announcing its removal “from any subsequent airings of the show.”

The network has not addressed whether there would be further action against its veteran host amidst calls on social media for Maher’s dismissal and Real Time‘s cancellation.

It was an unscripted comment that Maher made in a conversation on his previous show, Politically Incorrect, that led to that show’s axing by ABC. During a debate about terrorism following 9/11, Maher disagreed with President George W. Bush’s characterization of the hijackers as “cowards.”

In the controversial exchange with Sasse on Real Time, Maher seemed taken aback when the congressman invited him to come to his state and “work in the fields with us.”

Said Maher: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house …” then used the word that drew gasps from the audience.