Taking the stage to a standing ovation, Bill Maher addressed his Real Time audience with a quip: “Thank you for letting a sinner in your midst.”

“Michael Eric Dyson will be out here shortly to take me to the woodshed.”

And so he did, as Maher and the Georgetown University sociology professor launched into a discussion on race clearly intended to clear the air after Maher crossed over last week from politically incorrect to widespread condemnation by using the N-word.

“I wanted you to come by here because I want you to school me,” Maher told Dyson. “I did a bad thing.”

“That’s a great place to begin, Bill,” Dyson said. “A very bad thing.”

Dyson told Maher that with today’s “resurgence” of racism, it’s even more important for Maher to fight the “unconscious reflex” of white privilege.

“My Bible tells me that to whom much is given,” Dyson said, “much is expected.”

Maher acknowledged that “it doesn’t matter that it wasn’t said in malice,” the word “brought pain to people and I’m not here to do that. I reiterate tonight, and that’s sincere. I’m not that big of an asshole.”

Maher also mentioned Kathy Griffin, “who by the way owes me a fruit basket for getting her off the front page.” Maher said “as much as I hate Trump,” Griffin was wrong to be photographed holding a fake decapitated head of the president. Still, he added, she “should not go away.”

“He broke me?” Maher said, quoting Griffin about Trump. “No, he didn’t.”