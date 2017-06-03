Bill Maher has apologized for his use of the N-word during an interview last night on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher. He has been taking heat overnight and today for the comment made during an interview at the top of his show with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.

Said Maher in a just-released statement to media outlets:

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

HBO earlier today had condemned Maher’s uses of the racial slur, which came after Sasse told Maher he could visit Nebraska and “work in the fields with us.”

Said Maher: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house…” then used the word that drew gasps from the audience, then some applause.

Said HBO today after a night of flaming on social media:

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”