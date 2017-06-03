Bill Maher has apologized for his use of the N-word during an interview last night on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher. He has been taking heat overnight and today for the comment made during an interview at the top of his show with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.
Said Maher in a just-released statement to media outlets:
“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”
HBO earlier today had condemned Maher’s uses of the racial slur, which came after Sasse told Maher he could visit Nebraska and “work in the fields with us.”
Said Maher: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house…” then used the word that drew gasps from the audience, then some applause.
Said HBO today after a night of flaming on social media:
“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”
Patrick Hipes, do you know what a *gasp* is? I get reporting on this, as it’s obviously trending, but stop embellishing; you’re only making things worse.
yeah there was ZERO gasp. None. I
Noooooooo don’t apologize, Bill! YOU DID NOTHING WRONG.
and this is how you handle a public screw up like this. good for Maher. personally, I would tell everyone to go to hell for crying about nothing, but he’s a professional and he’s handling this like one.
Boycott!
Boycott what exactly? If you’re mad, he apologized. He deserves to get fired? Really? Despite the “controversy,” voices like Bill’s are especially what we need in this fucked-up time.
Boycott what a show on hbo. Wow what a statement that’s a way to change the world.
He probably just wanted to say the word on his show…
Hipes, c’mon. No one “gasped.” They do the quintessential “ohh” and Maher waves his hand at them. Stop stoking the fire and just do your job.
That makes it OK?
I don’t understand the outcry. In context it was funny. The Sen. made a joke about coming to work in the fields and Maher replied with a joke incorporating the idea of “working in a field” with being a man who feels he’s too good for that.
The joke didn’t at all feel racist. Are we so sensitive now that no joke is okay?
Before the onslaught of hatred that comes my way comes, think about it for a second. Does Maher have a history of being racist? He has a history of saying things that evoke responses. Living in the times we live in and with the web it makes it real easy to become inflamed by nothings.
Black Lives Matter. People being shot for no reason or choked to death matters. The lack of equal education and targeting a person based on their skin color matters.
A white comedian I don’t always like making a quick joke that was so obviously not intended the way it’s been blown up to be?
That doesn’t matter. Not at all.
Save the outrage for when it does.
It was a political joke but I think he realized that it offend a lot of people and he apologized for it – I thought he handled it pretty well all things considered.