After over a year and a half of trying to dismiss or delay today since being charged in late 2015 in the only criminal case against him, the much-accused Bill Cosby has just walked into a Pennsylvania court to stand trial for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand. A trial that is also expected to pull in testimony from WME, another accuser, a very unflattering 2005 deposition of Cosby’s and crank up the media spotlight to a height it hasn’t been too since a certain white Bronco went on a wild ride after a double murder in 1994.

“Bill Cosby’s criminal trial is the celebrity criminal trial of the new 21st century,” Pierce O’Donnell of L.A. firm Greenberg Glusker told Deadline. “In many ways, Cosby is a far more luminous public figure than O.J. Simpson, he was a national treasure, a beloved icon, and a revered pioneer for Black Americans,” the Tinseltown litigator added. “His fall from grace is mind boggling,” O’Donnell notes of the over 60 women in recent years who’ve claimed Cosby drugged and/or assaulted them and the total implosion of the actor’s career and stature. “Cosby has already been convicted of this crime and many others in the court of public opinion,” the litigator says, “but the only court that counts is the court of law.”

Heading into the Montgomery Country courthouse this morning amidst a near O.J level media frenzy, the once beloved actor is facing more than 10-years behind bars if found guilty by a jury for three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault against the then Temple University employee.There had been a rumor that Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his TV daughter Rudy Huxtable, would be attending him today and she did.

While Cosby is not expected to be a witness in his own defense, Constand, in what could be the most vital testimony of the whole approximately two-week long trial, will be testifying later this week. Her appearance as a witness will be the first time Cosby’s 44-year old accuser has publicly told her side of the events that transpired at the now 79-year old actor’s nearby mansion over 12-years ago.

In a move that could prove harmful or beneficial to the prosecution, Constand will not be the only alleged Cosby victim taking the stand this week during the trial.

Claiming she was drugged and assaulted by Cosby in 1996 at a Hotel Bel-Air bungalow, the former assistant The Cosby Show creator’s now deceased William Morris agent Tom Illius has been permitted to testify. Known as “Prior Alleged Victim Six” or “Kasey,” a name she used at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred back in 2015, the alleged victim was the only one of 13 women that prosecutors sought to have take the stand allowed to do so by Judge Steven O’Neill. The D.A.’s office wanted the other women to testify to display Cosby’s pattern of “prior bad acts.” The judge disagreed except for the case of Victim Six and its seemingly similarities to what happened to Constand.

In response, a “custodian” from what is now WME | IMG is also set to testify on June 12 or even before on behalf of the agency’s former client. Based on what they have seen from old William Morris files, Cosby’s lawyers believe that travel records and more that will show that “Prior Alleged Victim Six”’s timeline and hence claims doesn’t add up.

As well as hearing portions of a potentially damning 2005 and 2005 depositions by Cosby in Constand’s civil case, the court will also listen to testimony in the next few days from a psychologist and a pharmacologist for the prosecution. Having tried before, the defense is likely to seek to get a medical professional on the stand to focus on the reliability of memory in regards to events that occurred years in the past as the alleged 2004 rape did.

In many ways that potential witness could be of great interest to several of the dozens and dozens of women who have accused Cosby of drugging and/or assaulting them since the 1960s will also be watching the proceedings. Additionally, among the victories Cosby’s legal team has been able to score in the case so far besides keeping the majority of the other accusers from testifying was to have the sequestered jury picked from outside Philadelphia. The jury of seven men, five women, with two African-Americans among them, was eventually chosen from Pittsburgh and has been bused into Norristown for the duration of the trial.

Just under the wire of the statute of limitations for such crimes in the Keystone State, newly elected D.A. Kevin Steele charged Cosby right at the end of 2015. He was arraigned December 30 that year and released on $1 million bail without entering a plea at the time. Since then Cosby has gone through numerous lawyers before settling in the past year on his current team of Philly’s own pugilistic Brian McMonagle and L.A.’s Angela Agrusa, who is involved in several civil cases against the actor by other accusers.

While admitting in the explosive 2015 unsealed deposition in Constand’s civil case of over a decade that he had Quaaludes to give to women for sex before and that he gave the Temple basketball staffer at least two Benadryl supposedly for stress, Cosby has insisted that the incident in question was always consensual. After then Montgomery Country D.A. Bruce Cantor declined to prosecute the case in 2005 but made a deal with Cosby’s then lawyer, who is now deceased, that the actor would not take the 5th, a subsequent civil case saw Cosby paying Constand an undisclosed settlement. A settlement that Cosby at one point sued her, her mother and her then lawyers in federal court to get back, claiming Constand had broken the confidentiality agreement of the civil case. That sideshow was dropped in July 2016.

At one point earlier that year Cosby’s lawyers tried to trip up the criminal case before it had really even started by claiming that Cantor’s verbal immunity determination from 2005 was binding. That fell apart after hearings in February 2016 revealed the agreement of sorts was never put in writing nor had Cantor followed the set procedure for such arrangements. Jumping jurisdictions if need be, Cosby pursued appeals and more motions to have the 2005 arrangement reinstated – but clearly to no success.

Avoiding the O.J. comparisons made by O’Donnell, another prominent L.A. lawyer bluntly seeks balance in perspective – at least before the jury has its say.

“If he did what he is accused of, shame on him,” says Patricia Glaser, “if he didn’t, shame on the accusers.” The Glaser Weil Partner and Litigation Department Chair adds, “it is an ugly accusation and an uglier crime.”