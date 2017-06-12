“This case is over,” defense lawyer Brian McMonagle told jurors today in closing arguments at Bill Crosby’s criminal trial for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand. “The evidence is in and if you have hesitation on whether they’ve proven beyond a reasonable doubt a crime occurred and he committed it, then you must acquit,” the attorney added, addressing the seven men and five women of the jury this morning in the Norristown, PA courtroom.

“If at the end of a criminal trial you’ve got more questions than you’ve got answers, you’ve got reasonable doubt,” the usually aggressive McMonagle also said in his nearly two-hour often soft toned closing argument before the jurors and Judge Steven O”Neill. “I want you to know he’s innocent,” the lawyer said.

Repeating Cosby’s insistence in depositions that he and Constand were lovers, McMonagle put another woman’s face to the actor’s behavior. “When you dance outside your marriage, you got to pay the band,” he said. “And he danced and she deserved better,” McMonagle added, directly pointing at Cosby’s wife Camille, who showed up in court for the first time today.

If Cosby is not acquitted and receives a guilty verdict for the three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault against the then Temple University employee, the 79-year-old actor could face more than 10-years behind bars. The suburban Philadelphia-based trial is the only criminal case in the nation against the much-accused Cosby, who has seen more than 60 women go public in recent years with claims of being drugged and/or sexually assaulted by the actor in instances going back to the late ’60s.

RelatedBill Cosby Accuser Takes Stand In Rape Trial: “I Wasn’t Able To Fight Him”

With the defense resting its case in the opening hour of the start of Week 2 of the trial and Cosby himself finally deciding not to take the stand, Monday’s remarks by McMonagle were a bit of déjà vu for the jury. In a case that has gone much faster than expected, it was merely a week ago in the Montgomery County courtroom that the jurors and judge heard opening statements from both Deputy D.A. Kristen Feden and Cosby lawyer McMonagle. Then, like today and throughout the trial and pre-trial hearings since being arraigned on December 30, 2015, Cosby sat with his legal team at the front of the colonial style courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.

As the jury and judge heard last week, Cosby admitted in depositions in Constand’s civil case of over a decade ago that he previously had given Quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with, and that he gave the Temple basketball staffer at least two Benadryl supposedly for stress. Despite that deposition and a police interview from early 2005 after the Constand family found out about the incident of early 2004 and reported it, Cosby has insisted that what happened that night over 13 years ago was always consensual.

“He has sworn time and time again ‘I never drugged that woman,’” McMonagle reminded the jury today, reiterating Cosby’s claim that “I gave her Benadryl because she was not sleeping.”

With Andrea Constand and her mother Gianna both giving strong testimony on the stand last week, the defense lawyer took one last stab at opening the wound of inconsistencies in the former Temple University staffer’s story. “Ms. Constand she said one thing yesterday, another thing today,” McMonagle implored. “What is she going to say tomorrow?”

Of course, Cosby once settled the matter with Constand before newly elected D.A. Kevin Steel hauled the actor in at the end of 2015 to beat Pennsylvania’s 12-year statute of limitations on sex crimes.

After then-Montgomery County D.A. Bruce Cantor declined to prosecute the case in 2005 but made a deal with Cosby’s then lawyer, who is now deceased, that the actor would not take the 5th, a subsequent civil case saw Cosby paying Constand an undisclosed settlement. A settlement that Cosby at one point sued her, her mother and her then-lawyers in federal court to get back, claiming Constand had broken the confidentiality agreement of the civil case. Cosby dropped that case last summer as his efforts to stop the criminal case failed again and again.

The prosecution will give its closing arguments this afternoon and then Judge O’Neill will issue instructions to the jury to begin deliberations.

Anna Orso contributed to this report.