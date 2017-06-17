Refresh for updates The mistrial in the Cosby case drew quick response from Hollywood celebrities and D.C. pundits. “My heart is with every survivor,” began one in a series of Lena Dunham’s tweets. Read them, and others, below, and check back for updates.

If Cosby's defense is true he is admitting to cheating hundreds of times on his wife with the use of quaaludes. That's what he admits. https://t.co/gFthKCfOKa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't… — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

ps It's okay to check out of the news and honor yourself today. Do whatever you need to feel whole. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Somewhere, Donald Trump is now taking credit for warning us all about a Bill Cosby mistrial. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 17, 2017

To all the women who say Bill Cosby drugged, raped or assaulted you: I BELIEVE YOU. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 17, 2017

Communities are losing faith in the justice system. People are losing faith in elected leaders. Injustice and corruption are destroying us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 17, 2017

Many civil cases against #BillCosby continue, including mine on behalf of Janice Dickinson. Trial setting conference Oct. 18, 2017. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 17, 2017

Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury? Who doesn't know him or have some sort of association with him? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

Try him again. #CosbyTrial. Heart goes out to women who came forward. Without that courage there will be more victims. Serial rapist. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 17, 2017