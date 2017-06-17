Refresh for updates The mistrial in the Cosby case drew quick response from Hollywood celebrities and D.C. pundits. “My heart is with every survivor,” began one in a series of Lena Dunham’s tweets. Read them, and others, below, and check back for updates.

Related
Cosby District Attorney Calls Accuser Andrea Constand "Courageous", Won't Comment On Camille Cosby Statement

 