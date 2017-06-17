Kevin Steele, the Pennsylvania DA who led the case against Bill Cosby that just ended in a mistrial, has pledged to “move the case forward as soon as possible.” In a post-trial press conference, Steele said his office “will evaluate and review our case, take a hard look at everything involved and then we will retry it.”

Although he said his team will re-evaluate the case, “the charges are what they are.”

Steele, speaking from Norristown, PA, told reporters that Cosby accuser Andrea Constand “is a positive person and has kept all of us going through a number of days when we were waiting for the jury to come back.”

He said there is “no doubt in his mind” that Constand would continue to press her case. “I mentioned before how courageous she is and I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Asked why the jury couldn’t reach a verdict, Steele said, “You know as much as us about that. I don’t know that we will ever really know.”

Steele said the judge is expected to schedule a retrial within the next 120 days, and that a “near future” pre-trial conference will determine a more specific timeline.

Steele declined to comment on Camille Cosby’s statement, released to the press just prior to the DA’s press conference.

Here is that statement: