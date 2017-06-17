Kevin Steele, the Pennsylvania DA who led the case against Bill Cosby that just ended in a mistrial, has pledged to “move the case forward as soon as possible.” In a post-trial press conference, Steele said his office “will evaluate and review our case, take a hard look at everything involved and then we will retry it.”
Although he said his team will re-evaluate the case, “the charges are what they are.”
Steele, speaking from Norristown, PA, told reporters that Cosby accuser Andrea Constand “is a positive person and has kept all of us going through a number of days when we were waiting for the jury to come back.”
He said there is “no doubt in his mind” that Constand would continue to press her case. “I mentioned before how courageous she is and I can’t emphasize that enough.”
Asked why the jury couldn’t reach a verdict, Steele said, “You know as much as us about that. I don’t know that we will ever really know.”
Steele said the judge is expected to schedule a retrial within the next 120 days, and that a “near future” pre-trial conference will determine a more specific timeline.
Steele declined to comment on Camille Cosby’s statement, released to the press just prior to the DA’s press conference.
Here is that statement:
How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.
Historically, people have challenged injustices. I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision….ultimately, that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies. As a very special friend once stated, “truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.”
Moreover, I express humongous gratitude to counselors Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa for their hard work. Mr. McMonagle for his passionate and powerful articulations of truths; Ms. Agrusa for her thorough research to bolster Counsel McMonagle; to Mr. Andrew Wyatt for his unequivocal skills in public relations; to our team, who worked diligently and intelligently; to our staffs for their continuous commitment to our family and me….and to our children, grandchildren, and other family who loves us…and to our dear friends and supporters, who never gave up on us, despite it all.
-Camille Cosby
