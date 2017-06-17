Attorney Gloria Allred today warned Bill Cosby not to start the celebrating just yet, and the comedian’s accusers are seeing that he doesn’t.

“Bill Cosby has already been exposed as a predator,” said accuser Cindra Ladd, “who hid behind his jovial mask for more than 50 years and no jury verdict will ever change that.”

Ladd and Allred were, of course, responding to today’s mistrial, when the jury in Norristown, PA, couldn’t reach a verdict with regard to Andrea Constand’s charges that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004.

Allred and her daughter Lisa Bloom represent various accusers in civil cases against Cosby.

“We can never underestimate the blinding power of celebrity,” Allred said outside the courthouse, publicly requesting that the retrial include testimony from more accusers. “If the court allows more accusers to testify next time it might make a difference. In other words, it’s too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby. Round 2 may be just around the corner and this time justice may prevail.”

Some of those accusers spoke out today. CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted a series of statements made by the women to CNN (read the tweets below).

“The day has finally come that now the world can see first hand why so many survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and rape wait to report,” began a lengthy statement from accuser Beth Ferrier. Said accuser Heidi Thomas: “I would hope that the prosecution has now learned what it is they need to hammer home to get a guilty verdict.”

“I will not degrade myself to ever speak his name again,” said accuser Patty PJ Mastin.

And from accuser Dr. Charlotte Laws: “We have brought so much attention to this Bill Cosby situation that I feel that people’s behavior will change in the future and they will start listening to women.” Laws also wrote that Cosby “has gone through so much already as far as having a damaged reputation and career, that perhaps he shouldn’t go to jail.”

Ladd released a statement today reading, in part, “Despite the disappointing outcome of this case, I take comfort knowing that Bill Cosby’s life is now, and forever will be, a living hell.”

Accuser Kristina Ruehli told CNN she was “particularly nauseated by Camille Cosby’s statement. The vitriol in it to me was over the top considering that 60 accusers came forward and Cosby was not found innocent. There will be a retrial.”

Ruehli was referring to the statement released this morning by Cosby’s wife Camille lambasting the district attorney, the judge, the media and “counsel for the accusers.”

Andrea Constand released the following statement through her attorney:

“On behalf of Andrea Constand and ourselves, we would like to thank the dedicated individuals of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in particular Kevin Steele, Kristen Peden arid Stewart Ryan and the many police officers and detectives who worked on this case, in particular Rich Schaffer, Jim Reape and Mike Shade. We wish to thank the Honorable Risa Vietri Ferman, who authorized the prosecution. We could not begin to name the many people who have worked so diligently in pursuit of justice, not only for Andrea but for all victims of sexual assault. From the moment she revealed what had happened to her, Andrea sought to have this matter addressed in the criminal justice system. Given the manner in which she was dismissed by the previous district attorney, she had no option but to file a civil suit. We are confident that these proceedings have given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced. We commend those prosecutors who raised awareness that one of the hallmarks of drug related sexual assaults is the affect the drug has on the victim’s memory and ability to recall and were nonetheless willing to present this evidence to the jury. We also wish to thank the jury for their tireless efforts and acknowledge their sacrifice. Andrea and her family are asking everyone to respect her privacy at this time. Please do not try to contact her or her family.”

Cosby himself has made no comment since this morning’s mistrial, though he did retweet his wife’s statement. His spokesman Andrew Wyatt told reporters that Cosby’s “power is back”, his legacy is intact and Allred and other lawyers for the accusers should “go back to law school and take another class.”

Here are some of the accuser statements to CNN tweeted by Tapper:

