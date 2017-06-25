Amazon Studios/Lionsgate’s The Big Sick went into the weekend with momentum and cashed in. The 2017 Sundance Fest title grabbed the year’s highest opening weekend per-theater-average from a five-theater gross of $435K. But there was more box office wealth among the Specialties, especially for Sofia Coppola’s Cannes debut The Beguiled with Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. The feature had a PTA of over $60K, the director’s highest for an opening. The Film Collaborative’s All The Rage grossed $9K from an exclusive engagement, while Abramorama’s Food Evolution grossed $3,311 in a single location. Cohen Media Group’s My Journey Through French Cinema landed at $11,861 from three runs in its opening frame. Focus Features expanded The Book of Henry in week 2, giving it a cume of just over $3M. Roadside Attractions/FilmNation’s Beatriz at Dinner also came in at $3M in its third weekend, and Sony Pictures Classics’ Paris Can Wait sailed passed $4M in its seventh weekend.
NEW RELEASES
All The Rage (The Film Collaborative) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $9,000
Bad Batch (Neon) NEW [30 Theaters] Weekend $91,074, Average $3,036
The Beguiled (Focus Features) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $240,545, Average $60,136
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $435,000, Average $87,000
Food Evolution (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,311
My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $11,861, Average $3,954
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
The Book of Henry (Focus Features) Week 2 [646 Theaters] Weekend $936,995, Average $1,450, Cume $3,094,350
Hare Krishna: The Mantra, The Movement and The Swami Who Started It All (Abramorama) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $8,334, Average $4,167, Cume $37,386
Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $4,000, Cume $10,552
Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $80,033, Average $6,669, Cume $148,393
Score: A Film Music Documentary (Gravitas Ventures) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $13,000, Average $6,500, Cume $21,000
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 3 [491 Theaters] Weekend $1,817,550, Average $3,702, Cume $3,011,330
My Cousin Rachel (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [163 Theaters] Weekend $200,000, Average $1,227, Cume $2,430,675
The Hero (The Orchard) Week 3 [81 Theaters] Weekend $324,663, Average $4,008, Cume $582,627
3 Idiotas (Lionsgate/Pantelion) Week 4 [42 Theaters] Weekend $16,400, Average $390, Cume $1,235,431
Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [55 Theaters] Weekend $70,670, Average $1,285, Cume $1,108,026
The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 4 [48 Theaters] Weekend $138,134, Average $2,878, Cume $250,468
Restless Creature – Wendy Whelan (Abramorama) Week 5 [5 Theaters] Weekend $6,373, Average $1,275, Cume $122,685
Maurice (re-release, Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [3 Theaters] Weekend $3,226, Average $1,075, Cume $41,311
Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 7 [10 Theater] Weekend $12,500, Average $1,250, Cume $108,520
Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [408 Theaters] Weekend $612,057, Average $1,500, Cume $4,192,404
The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) Week 7 [34 Theaters] Weekend $31,400, Average $923, Cume $1,351,996
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 10 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,213, Average $243, Cume $227,176
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 11 [7 Theaters] Weekend $19,821, Average $2,832, Cume $323,678
The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 17 (non-consecutive) [32 Theaters] Weekend $92,811, Average $2,900, Cume $631,082
Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 20 [10 Theaters] Weekend $10,500, Average $1,050, Cume $2,745,234
No Comments