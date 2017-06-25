Amazon Studios/Lionsgate’s The Big Sick went into the weekend with momentum and cashed in. The 2017 Sundance Fest title grabbed the year’s highest opening weekend per-theater-average from a five-theater gross of $435K. But there was more box office wealth among the Specialties, especially for Sofia Coppola’s Cannes debut The Beguiled with Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. The feature had a PTA of over $60K, the director’s highest for an opening. The Film Collaborative’s All The Rage grossed $9K from an exclusive engagement, while Abramorama’s Food Evolution grossed $3,311 in a single location. Cohen Media Group’s My Journey Through French Cinema landed at $11,861 from three runs in its opening frame. Focus Features expanded The Book of Henry in week 2, giving it a cume of just over $3M. Roadside Attractions/FilmNation’s Beatriz at Dinner also came in at $3M in its third weekend, and Sony Pictures Classics’ Paris Can Wait sailed passed $4M in its seventh weekend.

NEW RELEASES

All The Rage (The Film Collaborative) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $9,000

Bad Batch (Neon) NEW [30 Theaters] Weekend $91,074, Average $3,036

The Beguiled (Focus Features) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $240,545, Average $60,136

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $435,000, Average $87,000

Food Evolution (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,311

My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $11,861, Average $3,954

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Book of Henry (Focus Features) Week 2 [646 Theaters] Weekend $936,995, Average $1,450, Cume $3,094,350

Hare Krishna: The Mantra, The Movement and The Swami Who Started It All (Abramorama) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $8,334, Average $4,167, Cume $37,386

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $4,000, Cume $10,552

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $80,033, Average $6,669, Cume $148,393

Score: A Film Music Documentary (Gravitas Ventures) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $13,000, Average $6,500, Cume $21,000

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 3 [491 Theaters] Weekend $1,817,550, Average $3,702, Cume $3,011,330

My Cousin Rachel (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [163 Theaters] Weekend $200,000, Average $1,227, Cume $2,430,675

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 3 [81 Theaters] Weekend $324,663, Average $4,008, Cume $582,627

3 Idiotas (Lionsgate/Pantelion) Week 4 [42 Theaters] Weekend $16,400, Average $390, Cume $1,235,431

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [55 Theaters] Weekend $70,670, Average $1,285, Cume $1,108,026

The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 4 [48 Theaters] Weekend $138,134, Average $2,878, Cume $250,468

Restless Creature – Wendy Whelan (Abramorama) Week 5 [5 Theaters] Weekend $6,373, Average $1,275, Cume $122,685

Maurice (re-release, Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [3 Theaters] Weekend $3,226, Average $1,075, Cume $41,311

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 7 [10 Theater] Weekend $12,500, Average $1,250, Cume $108,520

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [408 Theaters] Weekend $612,057, Average $1,500, Cume $4,192,404

The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) Week 7 [34 Theaters] Weekend $31,400, Average $923, Cume $1,351,996

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 10 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,213, Average $243, Cume $227,176

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 11 [7 Theaters] Weekend $19,821, Average $2,832, Cume $323,678

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 17 (non-consecutive) [32 Theaters] Weekend $92,811, Average $2,900, Cume $631,082

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 20 [10 Theaters] Weekend $10,500, Average $1,050, Cume $2,745,234