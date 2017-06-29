CBS’ Big Brother kicked off its 19th season with its smallest launch stats to date but, even so, easily controlled the night. The 8-10 PM opener clocked 1.7 rating in the demo and 5.9 million viewers, compared to S18’s 1.9 rating and 6.2M viewers.

Against the Big Brother opener, NBC’s 8 PM, Little Big Shots: Forever Young (0.9 rating, 6.5M viewers) not surprisingly dipped in both metrics compared with previous week’s launch,, as did the rescheduled mass-shooting episode of NBC’s The Carmichael Show (0.7, 3.5M) that followed at 9.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young was, however, the night’s No. 1 program in total viewers, edging out BB in both the 8 PM (6.43M vs. 6.24M) and 8:30 PM half hours (6.6M vs. 5.8M) in overall audience.

CBS’s Criminal Minds repeat dominated the 10 PM hour (0.7, 3.57M).

Fox’s MasterChef (1.0, 3.5M) was down in overall crowd and steady demo-wise; the network’s The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (0.6, 2.1M) ticked down in both week-to-week.

ABC’s night of repeat comedies and original To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.2M) put it in a tie for third place in the demo, finishing fourth in total viewers for the night (0.6, 2.67M).

CW’s Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow reruns resulted in a primetime average of 0.2 demo rating and 757K total viewers.

The night went to CBS in both metrics (1.4 rating, 5.1M viewers). Fox finished second in the demo (0.8, 2.8M), and NBC was No. 2 in total viewers (0.6, 3.9M).