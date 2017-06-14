The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has joined Studio71, the multichannel network of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, to expand her social media presence.

Studio71 will manage Bialik’s digital content. The company says her channels will focus on pop culture content, as well as tackle the real issues around motherhood, religion, dating, science, and lifestyle content. Bialik is currently active on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Studio71 boasts 1300 global channels and 7 billion monthly views according to its website. The company, whose clients include actress Shay Mitchell as well as several YouTube and Vine stars, also teamed with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions to launch a YouTube channel and inked a co-production deal at Paramount with Vine star Matthew Espinosa that kicked off with his feature Be Somebody.