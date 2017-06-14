EXCLUSIVE: Betty Gilpin, who co-stars in Netflix’s upcoming women’s wrestling dramedy GLOW, has been set to join the cast of Isn’t It Romantic, a New Line Cinema comedy toplined by Rebel Wilson. The pic, to be directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, has a February 14, 2019 release date. Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra are also already aboard.

Wilson stars as Natalie, a cynical woman who doesn’t believe in love, who wakes up one day to find herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. Gilpin will play Natalie’s assistant Whitney, one of her best friends. But in Natalie’s alternate universe Whitney is Natalie’s mortal enemy and becomes the assistant from hell.

Erin Cardillo wrote the original script, which Dana Fox and Katie Silberman are rewriting. Todd Garner, Grant Scharbo, Jeremy Stein and Gina Matthews are producing.

Gilpin, whose credits include Nurse Jackie and Masters Of Sex, recently was seen on Starz’s American Gods. GLOW, which stars Alison Brie and is created and executive produced by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, premieres on Netflix on June 23.

Gilpin is repped by ICM Partners and David Williams Management.