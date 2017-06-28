FX Networks has announced late-summer return dates for two its comedy series. Season 4 of You’re the Worst is set for 10 PM Wednesday, September 6, on FXX, and Pamela Adlon’s Peabody-winning Better Things bows at 10 PM Thursday, September 14.

FXX describes You’re the Worst as a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people — Narcissistic, brash, and stubborn Jimmy (Chris Geere) and cynical, people-pleasing, and self-destructive Gretchen (Aya Cash) — who haven’t been very successful with either. It’s the story of Gretchen and Jimmy, fear, heartbreak, romance, sex, food, Los Angeles, Sunday Funday, friendship, and the fact that sometimes the worst people make the best partners. Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue co-star.

Better Things, which earned WGA and Critics’ Choice noms for its freshman season, centers on Sam Fox (Adlon), a single, working actor with no filter raising her three daughters (Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She’s mom, dad, referee and the cops. Sam also watches out for her quirky mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expatriate, who lives across the street. Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ lives, have fun with a friend or two and also — just maybe — squeeze in some private time once in a while. Adlon also directs all 10 episodes of Season 2 and serves as writer and executive producer alongside Louis C.K.